Patricia P. “Tish” Masian Obituary

NILES, Ohio – There will be a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Patricia P. “Tish” Masian, age 70, of Niles who passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2017 at Liberty Health Care Center.

Patricia was born December 10, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Paul and Virginia Wiseman McGarry.

She was a 1965 graduate of North High School.

Patricia was the head cook for Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School in Niles for many years retiring in 2000 and was a member of Blessed Sacrament in Warren.

She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, sisters and brother, nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews and being near the water vacationing with family. She also liked to visit casinos and family card games.

She will be sadly missed by her family; her husband, Ronald N. Masian whom she married April 16, 1966; her daughters, Deborah (Charles) Wack of Liberty Township and Tiffany (Boris) Bendersky of Ravenna and six grandchildren, Zachary (Allysa) Wack, Molly Wack, Evan Bendersky, Griffin Wack, Luke Wack, and Kathleen Bendersky.

She also leaves her siblings, Charles (Betty) McGarry, Judith Squibbs both of Hubbard, Mary (Larry) Eagle of Coitsville.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Nora K. Cleland and Barbara Leskey.

There will be calling hours prior to the memorial service from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

