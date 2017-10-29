Pearl M. Antonelli Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Pearl M Antonelli, 87, died Sunday, October 29, 2017 at Vista Center at the Ridge, Mineral Ridge.

She was born on January 29, 1930 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Ida Nolan Derr.

Pearl was employed by AVI Foodsytems and worked in the cafeteria.

She attended North Mar Church and enjoyed homemaking, baking, cooking and was very devoted to her family.

Memories of Pearl will be carried on by her son, Louis (Lori) Antonelli of Niles; daughter, Linda (Gary) Wildman of Vienna and son, Terry (Sandy) Antonelli of Cortland; ten grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and sister, Patty (Joe) Niener of Cortland.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Antonelli, who passed November 1, 2003; brothers, Ray and Chuck Derr and sisters, Dorothy Campana, Betty Evens and Beverly Dicksen.

The family will receive friends Thursday, November 2, 2017 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at McFarland & Son Funeral Home, Warren.

Services will be held immediately following visitation at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral homed with Rev. Myron Daum officiating.

Services of final committal and burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland, Ohio.

Her family suggests contributions be made in the form of donations to the donor’s favorite charity.

Arrangements are entrusted to McFarland & Son Funeral and Cremation Services Co, 271 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481, 330-393-9621. Please visit www.McFarlandCares.com to send condolences and order flowers.

