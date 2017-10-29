Poland makes their 10th playoff trip in the last 11 years

Poland is set to face Mooney.

Poland Bulldogs football – Poland, Ohio

Poland Bulldogs’ Football Playoff Preview
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bulldogs are making their 10th playoff appearance in the last eleven years.

Poland began 2017 with a perfect 7-0 mark but has dropped two of their last three contests. The Poland offense scored 30-points 8 times and the defense allowed 30-points twice.

Poland’s opponents have totaled a 50-50 mark.

The Bulldogs are set to meet Mooney in the playoff lidlifter.

Division 4 Region 13 Playoff Picture
#8 Salem (7-3) at #1 Steubenville (10-0)
#5 Mooney (6-4) at #4 Poland (8-2)
#6 Girard (9-1) at #3 Lakeview (9-1)
#7 Struthers (7-3) at #2 Perry (10-0)

2017 Schedule
Canfield 38 Bulldogs 0
Bulldogs 26 Hubbard 7
Lakeview 35 Bulldogs 30
Bulldogs 41 East 12
Bulldogs 33 Struthers 0
Bulldogs 63 Edgewood 0
Bulldogs 30 Howland 7
Bulldogs 49 Jefferson 0
Bulldogs 42 Niles 10
Bulldogs 51 Marlington 14

Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 36.5
Scoring Defense: 12.3

Bulldogs’ Playoff History
Appearances: 16
Playoff Record: 15-14
Regional Championship: 2 (195, 1999)
State Finalist: None
State Championship: 1 (1999)

