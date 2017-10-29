Poland makes their 10th playoff trip in the last 11 years

Poland Bulldogs’ Football Playoff Preview

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bulldogs are making their 10th playoff appearance in the last eleven years.

Poland began 2017 with a perfect 7-0 mark but has dropped two of their last three contests. The Poland offense scored 30-points 8 times and the defense allowed 30-points twice.

Poland’s opponents have totaled a 50-50 mark.

The Bulldogs are set to meet Mooney in the playoff lidlifter.

Division 4 Region 13 Playoff Picture

#8 Salem (7-3) at #1 Steubenville (10-0)

#5 Mooney (6-4) at #4 Poland (8-2)

#6 Girard (9-1) at #3 Lakeview (9-1)

#7 Struthers (7-3) at #2 Perry (10-0)

2017 Schedule

Canfield 38 Bulldogs 0

Bulldogs 26 Hubbard 7

Lakeview 35 Bulldogs 30

Bulldogs 41 East 12

Bulldogs 33 Struthers 0

Bulldogs 63 Edgewood 0

Bulldogs 30 Howland 7

Bulldogs 49 Jefferson 0

Bulldogs 42 Niles 10

Bulldogs 51 Marlington 14

Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 36.5

Scoring Defense: 12.3

Bulldogs’ Playoff History

Appearances: 16

Playoff Record: 15-14

Regional Championship: 2 (195, 1999)

State Finalist: None

State Championship: 1 (1999)