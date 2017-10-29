Police: Active shooter steals Alabama ambulance, flips it

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A suspect is in custody after an active shooter allegedly stole an ambulance in Alabama and flipped it.

Sunday afternoon around 3:40 p.m., Mobile Fire and Rescue was transporting a patient to Providence Hospital from the fair. At the same time Mobile Police Department were responding to an active shooter at Providence hospital.

When rescuers arrived to Providence Hospital and took their patient inside, the active shooter allegedly stole the ambulance vehicle and fled. A police chase began and ended on the Duval Street exit (24) on I-10 eastbound.

According to Steve Huffman with MPD, no shots were fired at the hospital and no injures have been reported.

The suspect is currently in police custody.