Police: Active shooter steals Alabama ambulance, flips it

A suspect is in custody after an active shooter allegedly stole an ambulance in Alabama and flipped it

WKRG, Olivia Stump and Khadijah Torbert Published:
Ambulance Overturns Following Police Chase In Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A suspect is in custody after an active shooter allegedly stole an ambulance in Alabama and flipped it.

Sunday afternoon around 3:40 p.m., Mobile Fire and Rescue was transporting a patient to Providence Hospital from the fair. At the same time Mobile Police Department were responding to an active shooter at Providence hospital.

When rescuers arrived to Providence Hospital and took their patient inside, the active shooter allegedly stole the ambulance vehicle and fled. A police chase began and ended on the Duval Street exit (24) on I-10 eastbound.

According to Steve Huffman with MPD, no shots were fired at the hospital and no injures have been reported.

The suspect is currently in police custody.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s