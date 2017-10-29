Police say woman hit after White Lives Matter rally in Tenn.

Tennessee police are searching for a man who allegedly hit a white woman who was seated at a pub with a black man

By Published:
Police lights generic

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) – Police in Tennessee say they are searching for a man who allegedly hit a white woman who was seated at a pub with a black man.

Nashville police said in a statement Sunday that a group of white men and women entered the pub in Brentwood and sat behind the couple. A group member invited the woman to sit with them, and another member indicated the group was involved in the “White Lives Matter” movement.

The woman said a man then hit her in the face, causing a cut above her eye. She declined treatment.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the man being sought was part of the large group.

White nationalist groups rallied Saturday in Shelbyville. A second rally in Murfreesboro, about 33 miles southeast of Brentwood, was canceled.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s