Police tell all the trick-or-treat safety tips you need to know

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Halloween is right around the corner. There are a few things you can do to make sure trick-or-treating goes as smoothly as possible.

Canfield Police says Halloween is one of their favorite times in the community because they love to interact with the kids and parents. But safety for kids, parents and drivers during trick-or-treating is their biggest priority.

“Please slow down, please pay attention,” said Sgt. James Conrad of Canfield PD. “Maybe turn your headlights on a little earlier than you normally would.”

Parents should make sure their kids are armed with flashlights and glow sticks. Kids under 12 need supervision.

For the teens that might want to do more tricking than treating — think again. Things like toilet-papering or egging houses could mean trespassing and vandalism charges.

“Even though you may think it’s a joke, they’re almost certainly not going to,” Conrad said. “There could be legal repercussions for that as well.”

As for treats, parents need to take a good, hard look before their kids get into the candy. Unwrapped candy and fruits are a no-go.

“I wouldn’t let them eat as they’re trick-or-treating because you can’t really see what you’re grabbing into,” Conrad said. “So wait till you get home and make sure that everything has been checked over.”

Conrad says, as always, if you see something strange or unfamiliar in your neighborhood that makes you uneasy, call police for help.