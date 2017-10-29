Rhonda J. Klink Obituary

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania – Rhonda J. Klink, age 62, of Westford Road, Jamestown, passed away Sunday evening, October 29, 2017 at home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born in Meadville on July 10, 1955 a daughter of Elmer D. and Jean (Thompson) Ellis.

She was a 1973 graduate of Conneaut Lake High School and on November 24, 1973 Rhonda married Thomas Klink, he survives.

She was a teller supervisor for 29 years at First National Bank, spending most of her career in their Jamestown office.

She was a member of Hartstown Presbyterian Church.

She enjoyed reading, shopping, singing and sang with the Sweet Adeline’s, Hartstrings and in her church choir. As a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister she cherished her time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Rhonda is survived by her husband of Jamestown and four children, Rachel Mitchell of Laurel, Maryland, Ryan Klink and his wife Serena of Hartstown, Hannah Fuller and her husband Jason of Hartstown, Heather Harmon and her husband Charles of Jefferson, Ohio; two sisters, Carol Williams of Atlantic and Amy Barber and her husband, Tim of Jamestown; a brother, Darrell Ellis and his wife, Linda of Manchester, New Hampshire; a sister-in-law, Lesa Ellis of Conneaut Lake; mother-in-law, Marian Klink of Hartstown and eight grandchildren, Alexandra and Willow Klink and Savannah Wertelet, Allison and Joshua Harmon, Emma, Ella and Kate Fuller.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Donald Ellis; brother-in-law, Michael Williams; father-in-law, Earl Klink; daughter-in-law, Christine Stallard-Klink and two nephews, Chris Ellis and Nathan Klink.

Memorial contributions may be made to Keystone Blind Association, 3056 E. State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148 or Hartstown Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 77, Hartstown, PA 16131.

Calling Hours will be Wednesday, November 1, 2017, 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, November 2, 2017, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

Funeral Service will be Thursday, November 2, 2017, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, Rev. Mark Frailey, officiating.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 1 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.