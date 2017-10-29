Salem gains playoff berth; will take on Steubenville

Salem Quakers Football Playoff Preview
Salem, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem has now qualified for the post-season in two of the past three seasons.
The Quakers advanced to week eleven after their 48-8 win over West Branch on Saturday. Salem finished the regular season with three consecutive wins after allowing Alliance to rack up 70 points.
Salem will take on Steubenville in their playoff opener.
Division 4 Region 13 Playoff Picture
#8 Salem (7-3) at #1 Steubenville (10-0)
#5 Mooney (6-4) at #4 Poland (8-2)
#6 Girard (9-1) at #3 Lakeview (9-1)
#7 Struthers (7-3) at #2 Perry (10-0)
2017 Schedule
Quakers 48 West Branch 8
Quakers 43 Louisville 35
Quakers 36 Minerva 0
Alliance 70 Quakers 40
Marlington 20 Quakers 16
Canton South 47 Quakers 27
Quakers 27 Carrollton 14
Quakers 17 East Liverpool 6
Quakers 21 United 9
Quakers 34 East Palestine 28
Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 30.9
Scoring Defense: 23.7
Quakers’ Playoff History
Appearances: 4
Playoff Record: 2-3
Regional Championship: None
State Finalist: None
State Championship: None