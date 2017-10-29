South Range is #1 seed in Region 17 for second straight year

South Range Raiders Football Playoff Preview
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Raiders are the #1 seed again in Region 17. South Range was upset last year by the #8 seed Garrettsville Garfield in the opening round, 31-21.
South Range’s offense was able to score 30 points or more in 9 of their 10 games. The Raiders’ defense gave up more than 4 touchdowns in a single game this season.
Among the area playoff teams, the Raiders faced the toughest schedule based off of winning percentage (57.6%).
South Range will welcome former league rival Crestview.
Division 5 Region 17 Playoff Picture
#8 Crestview (6-4) at #1 South Range (10-0)
#5 Fairless (8-2) at #4 Akron Manchester (8-2)
#6 Gilmour Academy (6-4) at #3 Black River (9-1)
#7 Wickliffe (7-3) at #2 Grand Valley (10-0)
2017 Schedule
Raiders 38 Sharpsville 7
Raiders 46 St. Clairsville 28
Raiders 31 Kenmore-Garfield 8
Raiders 34 Sharon 14
Raiders 34 Crestview 7
Raiders 27 Brookfield 20
Raiders 31 Zanesville 13
Raiders 42 Akron Manchester 36
Raiders 34 Western Reserve 0
Raiders 37 Springfield 14
Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 35.4
Scoring Defense: 14.7
Raiders’ Playoff History
Appearances: 16
Playoff Record: 14-15
Regional Championship: 1 (2005)
State Finalist: None
State Championship: None