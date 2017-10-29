South Range is #1 seed in Region 17 for second straight year

South Range Raiders Football Playoff Preview

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Raiders are the #1 seed again in Region 17. South Range was upset last year by the #8 seed Garrettsville Garfield in the opening round, 31-21.

South Range’s offense was able to score 30 points or more in 9 of their 10 games. The Raiders’ defense gave up more than 4 touchdowns in a single game this season.

Among the area playoff teams, the Raiders faced the toughest schedule based off of winning percentage (57.6%).

South Range will welcome former league rival Crestview.

Division 5 Region 17 Playoff Picture

#8 Crestview (6-4) at #1 South Range (10-0)

#5 Fairless (8-2) at #4 Akron Manchester (8-2)

#6 Gilmour Academy (6-4) at #3 Black River (9-1)

#7 Wickliffe (7-3) at #2 Grand Valley (10-0)

2017 Schedule

Raiders 38 Sharpsville 7

Raiders 46 St. Clairsville 28

Raiders 31 Kenmore-Garfield 8

Raiders 34 Sharon 14

Raiders 34 Crestview 7

Raiders 27 Brookfield 20

Raiders 31 Zanesville 13

Raiders 42 Akron Manchester 36

Raiders 34 Western Reserve 0

Raiders 37 Springfield 14

Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 35.4

Scoring Defense: 14.7

Raiders’ Playoff History

Appearances: 16

Playoff Record: 14-15

Regional Championship: 1 (2005)

State Finalist: None

State Championship: None