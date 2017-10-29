Storm Team 27: Chance for isolated shower

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast rain

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tonight there is a chance for some isolated showers. With temperatures dropping near the freezing mark we could see a few flurries again.

Tomorrow highs will reach the upper 40s. Also expect breezy conditions.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Flurries possible (30%)
Low: 36

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. Isolated flurries possible. Breezy. (20%)
High: 48

Monday night: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. Breezy. (20%)
Low: 34

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 46

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy. Evening showers. (60% PM)
High: 49   Low: 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 58   Low: 43

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 56   Low: 47

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 54   Low: 40

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 56   Low: 39

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s