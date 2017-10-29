Storm Team 27: Chance for isolated shower

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Tonight there is a chance for some isolated showers. With temperatures dropping near the freezing mark we could see a few flurries again.
Tomorrow highs will reach the upper 40s. Also expect breezy conditions.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Flurries possible (30%)
Low: 36
Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. Isolated flurries possible. Breezy. (20%)
High: 48
Monday night: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. Breezy. (20%)
Low: 34
Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 46
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Evening showers. (60% PM)
High: 49 Low: 30
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 58 Low: 43
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 56 Low: 47
Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 54 Low: 40
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 56 Low: 39
