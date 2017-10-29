Storm Team 27: Chance for isolated shower

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tonight there is a chance for some isolated showers. With temperatures dropping near the freezing mark we could see a few flurries again.

Tomorrow highs will reach the upper 40s. Also expect breezy conditions.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Flurries possible (30%)

Low: 36

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. Isolated flurries possible. Breezy. (20%)

High: 48

Monday night: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. Breezy. (20%)

Low: 34

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 46

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Evening showers. (60% PM)

High: 49 Low: 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 58 Low: 43

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 56 Low: 47

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 54 Low: 40

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 56 Low: 39