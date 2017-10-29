Storm Team 27: Shower chances stick around today

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Shower chances will stick around for the second half of the weekend. As temperatures climb out of the 30s this morning, there’s the chance for a few snowflakes to mix in at times. Temperatures will be back to the 40s this afternoon.

Rain chances followed by warmer temperatures return in the middle part of the week.

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Flurries possible early. (40%)

High: 46

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Rain with wet snow mixing in late. (40%)

Low: 35

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. Rain/Snow mix early. Breezy. (20% AM)

High: 49

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 46 Low: 34

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 48 Low: 32

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 58 Low: 44

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 57 Low: 48

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 54 Low: 42

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 56 Low: 40