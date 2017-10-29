Struthers seeks an upset of #2 seed Perry

Struthers jumped out to a 4-0 start which included wins over Liberty and Crestview.

By Published: Updated:
Struthers Wildcat High School Football

Struthers Wildcats’ Football Playoff Preview
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers football program is making their first back-to-back appearance to the post-season in school history (2016, 2017).

The Wildcats had won three in a row before their week ten loss to Lakeview (28-8).

The ‘Cats finished sixth among area playoff teams tied in opponents’ winning percentage (54.0%) with Canfield.

Struthers will face Perry in round one of the post-season.

Division 4 Region 13 Playoff Picture
#8 Salem (7-3) at #1 Steubenville (10-0)
#5 Mooney (6-4) at #4 Poland (8-2)
#6 Girard (9-1) at #3 Lakeview (9-1)
#7 Struthers (7-3) at #2 Perry (10-0)

2017 Schedule
Lakeview 28 Wildcats 8
Wildcats 35 Edgewood 0
Wildcats 20 Hubbard 14
Wildcats 41 Campbell Memorial 6
Poland 33 Wildcats 0
Canfield 34 Wildcats 12
Wildcats 36 Jefferson 6
Wildcats 41 Niles 23
Wildcats 16 Crestview 9
Wildcats 41 Liberty 8

Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 25.0
Scoring Defense: 16.1

Wildcats’ Playoff History
Appearances: 7
Playoff Record: 3-6
Regional Championship: None
State Finalist: None
State Championship: None

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s