Struthers seeks an upset of #2 seed Perry

Struthers Wildcats’ Football Playoff Preview

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers football program is making their first back-to-back appearance to the post-season in school history (2016, 2017).

The Wildcats had won three in a row before their week ten loss to Lakeview (28-8).

The ‘Cats finished sixth among area playoff teams tied in opponents’ winning percentage (54.0%) with Canfield.

Struthers will face Perry in round one of the post-season.

Division 4 Region 13 Playoff Picture

#8 Salem (7-3) at #1 Steubenville (10-0)

#5 Mooney (6-4) at #4 Poland (8-2)

#6 Girard (9-1) at #3 Lakeview (9-1)

#7 Struthers (7-3) at #2 Perry (10-0)

2017 Schedule

Lakeview 28 Wildcats 8

Wildcats 35 Edgewood 0

Wildcats 20 Hubbard 14

Wildcats 41 Campbell Memorial 6

Poland 33 Wildcats 0

Canfield 34 Wildcats 12

Wildcats 36 Jefferson 6

Wildcats 41 Niles 23

Wildcats 16 Crestview 9

Wildcats 41 Liberty 8

Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 25.0

Scoring Defense: 16.1

Wildcats’ Playoff History

Appearances: 7

Playoff Record: 3-6

Regional Championship: None

State Finalist: None

State Championship: None