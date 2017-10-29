Theresa D. Huncherick Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Theresa D. Huncherick, 66, of Austintown and formerly of Leavittsburg, entered into eternal rest Sunday, October 29, 2017 in the emergency room of St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

She was born December 20, 1950 in Warren, the daughter of John and Dolores (Seman) Huncherick.

Theresa attended high school in Arkansas and worked for many years in New York as a receptionist for the U.S. Government.

On December 18, 1982, she married Charles “Bill” Purdy and they shared nearly 35 years together.

She greatly enjoyed taking care of her birds.

She is sadly missed by her mother, Dolores Huncherick of Leavittsburg; her husband, Charles W. Purdy of Austintown; two sisters, Marianne (Eugene) Albani of Howland and Kathy (Tom) DeWitt of California and four brothers, Michael of Warren, David (Kim) of Columbus, her twin, John (Kathy) of Warren, and Joe (Juanita) Huncherick of Texas.

Her father precedes her in death.

Per her request, cremation is taking place.

Services are 3:00 p.m. Thursday, November 2, 2017 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren, with Rev. Randy Brunko of Evangel Baptist Church in Boardman officiating.

Friends may call 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Thursday, November 2 at the funeral home prior to servcies.

Her urn will be laid to rest at a later date in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.