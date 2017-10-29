Top seed Canfield set to take on Aurora

The Cardinals' defense did not allow a single opponent to score 30-points this season.

Canfield Cardinals High School Football - Canfield, OH.

Canfield Cardinals Football Playoff Preview
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time since they advanced to week eleven four years in a row (2004-2007), Canfield is making the playoffs in back-to-back years (2016, 2017).

The Cardinals defense allowed four opponents to score double-figures all season. Since Louisville posted 28-points in their week one encounter against Canfield – the Cards have permitted an average of 5.8 points to be scored throughout the remaining nine weeks. They’ve accumulated 3 shutouts as the Cardinals are the only local playoff team to have not allowed a foe to score 30-points in a single game this season.

The Cardinals’ opposition tallied a winning percentage of 54.0% (54-46).

Canfield will face Aurora in the opening round.

Division 3 Region 9 Playoff Picture
#8 Aurora (6-4) at #1 Canfield (10-0)
#5 Alliance (9-1) at #4 Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (8-2)
#6 St. Vincent-St. Mary (7-3) at #3 Woodridge (9-1)
#7 Tallmadge (7-3) at #2 Buckeye (10-0)

2017 Schedule
Cardinals 38 Poland 0
Cardinals 31 Howland 10
Cardinals 24 East 0
Cardinals 36 Niles 3
Cardinals 17 Boardman 7
Cardinals 34 Struthers 12
Cardinals 35 Lakeside 6
Cardinals 31 Chardon 14
Cardinals 34 Alliance 0
Cardinals 48 Louisville 28

Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 32.8
Scoring Defense: 8.0

Cardinals’ Playoff History
Appearances: 10
Playoff Record: 9-9
Regional Championship: 1 (2005)
State Finalist: 1 (2005)
State Championship: None

