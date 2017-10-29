Valley Christian returns to playoffs for 1st time in 5 years

Eagles will square off against East Canton.

Valley Christian Eagles High School Football - Youngstown, OH.

Valley Christian Eagles Football Playoff Preview
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian has advanced to the post-season for the first time in five years (2012).

In their first year in their new conference (Portage Trail), the Eagles qualify for the post-season.

The Eagles faced the second toughest winning percentage by their opponents among playoff teams (56.5%).

Valley Christian will meet East Canton.

Division 7 Region 25 Playoff Picture
#8 Mathews (6-4) at #1 Dalton (10-0)
#5 Lisbon (6-4) at #4 Windham (8-2)
#6 Valley Christian (5-5) at #3 East Canton (8-2)
#7 Warren JFK (4-6) at #2 Cuyahoga Heights (8-1)

2017 Schedule
Eagles 47 Crestwood 18
Mogadore 49 Eagles 13
Eagles 21 Southeast 20
Rootstown 38 Eagles 0
Eagles 37 Garrettsville Garfield 34 2 OT
Eagles 21 Cochranton 6
Grand Valley 35 Eagles 6
Eagles 14 Lisbon 12
Gilmour Academy 16 Eagles 0
Campbell Memorial 13 Eagles 7

Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 16.6
Scoring Defense: 24.1

Eagles’ Playoff History
Appearances: 3
Playoff Record: 3-2
Regional Championship: None
State Finalist: None
State Championship: None

