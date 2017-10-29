West Virginia escaped inmate caught at Mexico border

Boyes had changed into civilian clothes and escaped the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston on Wednesday

By Published:
jail prison generic

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) – West Virginia authorities say an inmate who escaped from a jail two days before his sentencing has been captured along the Mexico border in Texas.

Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety spokesman Lawrence Messina says in a statement that 44-year-old Todd Wayne Boyes of Caldwell, Ohio, was captured about 4 a.m. Sunday.

Messina says U.S. Border Patrol agents told West Virginia State Police that Boyes was trying to cross the Rio Grande River at Laredo, Texas.

Boyes was taken to the Webb County Jail in Texas.

Boyes had changed into civilian clothes and escaped the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston on Wednesday, but the jail staff didn’t notice until Thursday evening.

Boyes was scheduled to be sentenced Friday on charges including fleeing and possession of a stolen car.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s