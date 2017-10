YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A car chase ended with Youngstown Police taking pictures with a woman for her birthday Saturday night.

YPD would not release any info since the incident involved a juvenile.

But according to a Facebook post, Youngstown police tracked down the car and the juvenile to the backyard of a home where Judy Salman was having her birthday party.

After police wrapped up the situation, they wished her a happy birthday and took a photo with her.