Applications available for upcoming Mill Creek Metro Park Board vacancy

Commissioner John M. Ragan will not seek re-appointment to the Mill Creek Metro Park Board of Commissioners

The Mill Creek MetroParks Board met to form advisory committees.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –  Officials say Commissioner John M. Ragan will not seek re-appointment to the Mill Creek Metro Park Board of Commissioners when his term expires at the end of the year.

Mahoning County Probate Judge Robert N. Rusu Jr. has announced the decision Monday.

Ragan served as a park commissioner for seven years.

Rusu said he wants to thank Ragan for all of his time, dedication and passion he gave to the park while serving as commissioner.

“John brought a unique skill set to the park board as a business owner that helped the park navigate several complex issues over the years” he said.

Rusu said he will utilize his “Selection Committee” that he created and first used in March 2016 to fill the vacancy created Ragan’s departure.

Interested candidates must complete a written application and file it at the Mahoning County Probate Court by Nov. 15.

The application can be obtained by visiting the court in person or by going to the Probate Court’s website under the “Information Links” tab

Rusu also said that all interested candidates must keep in mind that if selected as a park commissioner, they will be required to attend monthly board meetings, special meetings, workshops and board retreats as necessary. In addition, they will be expected to review monthly departmental and financial reports, create and review park policies, be familiar with Ohio Sunshine Law’s regarding public meetings and R.C. 1545 which governs Metro Parks in Ohio.

In addition, all commissioners serve without compensation and only residents of Mahoning County will be considered. Eligible candidates also must successfully pass a criminal background check.

