Canfield stays at #2 in latest AP football poll

COLUMBUS. Ohio (AP) – How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017. by OHSAA divisions. with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I
1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (18) 9-1 216
2. Toledo Whitmer (5) 10-0 170
3. Lakewood St. Edward 9-1 159
4. Cincinnati St. Xavier 9-1 155
5. Hilliard Bradley 10-0 149
6. Mentor 9-1 106
7. Centerville 9-1 102
8. Pickerington Central 9-1 58
9. Stow-Munroe Falls 9-1 53
10. Cincinnati Colerain 8-2 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Canton McKinley 14. Euclid 12. Massillon Perry 12.

DIVISION II
1. Avon (16) 10-0 219
2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (5) 9-1 181
3. Wadsworth 10-0 168
4. Barberton (1) 10-0 146
5. Akron Hoban 9-1 141
6. Cincinnati La Salle 8-2 125
7. Cincinnati Anderson 9-1 89
8. Sidney 9-1 50
9. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 9-1 34
10. Olmsted Falls (1) 9-1 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Walnut Ridge 24. Dayton Belmont 19. Bedford 13.

DIVISION III
1. Trotwood-Madison (17) 10-0 205
2. Canfield (3) 10-0 171
3. Sandusky (1) 10-0 137
4. Medina Buckeye 10-0 126
5. Bay Village Bay (2) 10-0 121
6. Columbus Bishop Hartley 9-1 107
7. Kettering Archbishop Alter 9-1 91
8. Toledo Central Catholic 8-2 81
9. Bellefontaine 9-1 54
10. Columbus Independence 9-1 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Parma Padua 23. Goshen 21. New Philadelphia 15. Alliance 12. Peninsula Woodridge 12.

DIVISION IV
1. Steubenville (17) 10-0 201
2. Germantown Valley View (3) 10-0 180
3. Perry (2) 10-0 153
4. Bellville Clear Fork (1) 10-0 136
5. Shelby 10-0 133
6. Cincinnati Wyoming 10-0 123
7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 9-1 80
8. St. Marys Memorial 9-1 47
9. Girard 9-1 45
10. Newark Licking Valley 10-0 42
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 21. Cardinal Mooney 20. Lakeview 15. Seminary 14.

DIVISION V
1. Pemberville Eastwood (14) 10-0 208
2. South Range (5) 10-0 200
3. Wheelersburg (4) 10-0 172
4. Orwell Grand Valley 10-0 126
5. Jamestown Greeneview 10-0 102
6. Marion Pleasant 8-1 93
7. Bethel-Tate 10-0 72
8. Portsmouth West 9-1 66
9. Archbold 8-2 33
10. West Jefferson 9-0 31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Sullivan Black River 30. Anna 28. Johnstown-Monroe 25. Casstown Miami East 21.

DIVISION VI
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (18) 10-0 203
2. Kirtland (1) 10-0 182
3. Nelsonville-York (3) 10-0 155
4. Rootstown (1) 10-0 151
5. Findlay Liberty-Benton 9-1 107
6. Creston Norwayne 9-1 89
7. Lima Central Catholic 9-1 83
8. Mogadore 8-1 74
9. Coldwater 7-3 44
(tie) Chillicothe Southeastern 9-1 44
Others receiving 12 or more points: St. Henry 16. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 16. Fort Recovery 13. Mechanicsburg 12.

DIVISION VII
1. Norwalk St. Paul (16) 10-0 219
2. Dalton (6) 10-0 191
3. Danville (1) 9-1 161
4. Convoy Crestview 9-1 139
5. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 8-1 125
6. Sidney Lehman 9-1 114
7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 9-1 75
8. Waterford 9-1 70
9. Lucas 8-2 37
10. McComb 8-2 28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 20. Delphos St. John’s 16. East Canton 14. Ft. Loramie 12.

