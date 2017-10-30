Cortland man accused of sexually assaulting teen boy

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cortland man is facing rape charges, accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

Derek Jones, V, 31, was arrested on Friday for rape and gross sexual imposition charges. He’s being held in the Trumbull County Jail.

The charges stem from an investigation of sexual assault, reported last month. Police said a 13-year-old boy reported being touched inappropriately by a family friend.

Jones admitted to inappropriately touching the boy and confirmed that he and the boy would “wrestle a lot,” according to a police report.

Jones will appear in court via video for his arraignment on Monday afternoon.