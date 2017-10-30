Crystal meth found in Wisconsin child’s Halloween candy

KESHENA, WI (WCMH) — Police in Wisconsin are asking parents to be alert after a baggie of meth was found in a child’s Halloween candy.

According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, a small yellow Ziploc-type baggie containing a crystalline powder was discovered in a child’s bag of candy after trick-or-treating. The powder tested positive for methamphetamine, according to police.

The child was trick-or-treating in the Keshena area on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

Police are asking parents in the area to thoroughly check Halloween candy.