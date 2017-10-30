Deer carcass to blame in deadly Pa. SUV-bus crash, authorities say

Jasmine McCarter was killed and two coaches and the bus driver were injured

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say they believe an SUV driver swerved because of a deer carcass before crashing into a bus carrying a Pennsylvania high school football team, killing herself and injuring three other people.

Hellam Township officials say the SUV collided head-on early Saturday with a bus carrying Eastern York players home from a game in Martinsburg.

SUV driver Jasmine McCarter was killed. Two coaches and the bus driver were injured. The coaches were treated at a hospital and released. None of the 21 students was injured.

Police said Monday video from a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation traffic camera shows the SUV serving and they believe that was due to a deer carcass, although they don’t know whether McCarter was trying to avoid it or swerved after hitting it.

