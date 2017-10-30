Eldred N. Ubry Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Eldred N. Ubry, 99, of New Castle passed away on Monday, October 30, at 8:25 p.m. at the Jameson Care Center.

Eldred was born on April 21, 1918 in New Castle to the late Sylvester and Josephine Shaffer Ubry.

He was a 1936 graduate of New Castle High School, was an Eagle Scout and later graduated from the former New Castle Business College.

Eldred served in the U.S. Army from February 26, 1943 until February 5, 1946, serving in the Rhineland Central Europe. For his service he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with two Bronze Stars and the World War II Victory Medal.

He married Marion Stewart Chambers on February 1, 1940 and she preceded him in death on September 18, 2005.

Eldred owned and operated the former Ubry Agency in New Castle for many years.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Church, Mary, Mother of Hope Parish and served as an usher there for many years.

He currently served as a Director and Officer on the board of Mahoning Finance Company and did so for several decades.

Eldred enjoyed playing pool at Challenges, loved being with people, had a sharp mind and a quick wit.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen G. Shoaf, New Castle; three sons, Paul S. (Sherry) Ubry, Kenneth Ubry and Bruce E. (Diane) Ubry, all of New Castle. Also surviving are his eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by a brother, Jack Ubry and a sister, Eileen Wolfbrant.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 2 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle. The New Castle Area Honor Guard will conduct full military honors at the funeral home a 6:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 3 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church by the Rev. William Siple, Parochial Vicar.

Interment will be in Castle View Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Family Hospice and Palliative Care.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 2 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.