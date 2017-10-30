Election November 2017: Marc Masternick

Name: Marc Masternick

City of Residence: Canfield

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: Councilman

Facebook: MarcMasternickforCanfieldCityCouncil

Why should you be elected

I have years of leadership experience as well as experience in budgets, marketing, customer service and relations, regulations, human resources and conflict resolution. I’ve worked with different local, state and federal governing bodies and associations.

Top three priorities

1) More Economic Development to generate more revenue for the City.

2) Be cost conscious and concentrate on high priority areas of spending.

3) City must hold property owners’ responsible and accountable for the condition and appearance of their property.

Biography

• Graduate of Boardman High School

• Graduate of Youngstown State University, Williamson College of Business – Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

• Licensed Nursing Home Administrator – State of Ohio LNHA for Windsor House Inc. since 2005, now currently the Civic Affairs Coordinator for Windsor House Inc.