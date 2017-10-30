Florence Mae Bogdziewicz Obituary

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 3 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Struthers for Florence Mae (Kolat) Bogdziewicz, 75, who left for Heaven to be with her “little angel” on Monday, October 30. Her devotion to family and lifelong commitment to God and her catholic faith supported and gave her peace and strength during her protracted bout with cancer.

Florence, “Flo”, was born to John and Sophia (Sadosky) Kolat in Youngstown on May 1, 1942.

She graduated from North High School in 1960 and worked for the Dollar Savings and Trust Company in the Proof Department before starting her family.

She and her then husband, Frank Bogdziewicz, had four children. The oldest Frank, Jr., her “little angel”, died tragically in a drowning accident in 1971. Her surviving children include, Bob Bogdziewicz of Magnolia, Delaware, Michael Bogdziewicz (Brooke) of Columbus and Debbie McDowell (Gary Gray) of Lowellville. Florence was very proud of her four grandchildren and enjoyed watching them grow and prosper. Debbie’s children, Shawna McDowell and Frank McDowell both reside in the area and their sister, Sara McDowell is currently serving in the U.S. Army stationed in the Middle East. Noah Bogdziewicz, Michael and Brooke’s six-year-old was the latest addition to Florence’s family and brought joy to her heart. She is also survived by her brother, Tom Kolat of Coitsville. Florence felt fortunate to have a host of nieces and nephews with whom she maintained close bonds and shared time with her, especially during the last few challenging months.

Flo bowled and volunteered for several years in the local Struthers PTA. As her children grew older she worked as a cashier at various local Dairy Mart/Circle K stores as well as at the Lincoln Knolls and Struthers IGA grocery stores. She enjoyed interacting with many regular customers.

She seemed to have endless acquaintances as a result of her lifelong residency and membership in the Holy Trinity Church/Christ our Savior Parish in Struthers.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Tony and Joe Kolat and her sister, Sally Soos.

The Bogdziewicz family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, November 2 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and again Friday, November 3 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. in church, prior to the 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.

