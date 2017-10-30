Florence Rita Lipps Obituary

WAYNE, Ohio (Formerly Andover) – Florence Rita Lipps, age 86, died on Monday, October 30, 2017, after a brief illness.

She was born on March 3, 1931 in Andover, Ohio, a daughter of Florence Barbara (Johnson) and Andrew John Marshall.

Florence was a 1949 graduate of Williamsfield High School.

She was a lifelong resident of Wayne except for two years that she spent in Anchorage, Alaska, where she worked as a clerk for the former Northern Fuel Company.

Florence married Lewis J. Lipps, Jr. on June 18, 1950.

She was the custodian for Pymatuning Valley Schools until she retired in 1998 and previously worked for the former Armstrong General Store in Williamsfield as a clerk.

Florence was a life member of the Williamsfield United Methodist Church, where she was the treasurer for 68 years, was the custodian and taught Sunday School.

She was a representative for the Council for Dynamic Rural Ministry, an active member of the Ashtabula County Antique Engine Club and a member of the Wayne Historical Society where she was treasurer. Florence could be found at Pymatuning Valley Schools tutoring in math and doing Ohio Reads for over 21 years.

She loved to cook and was famous for her church dinners.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lewis J. Lipps, Jr. and a brother, S. Carl Marshall.

Survivors include her two sons, Lynn E. (Marla) Lipps of Las Vegas, Nevada and Lyle W. (Brenda) Lipps of Albion, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Gregory L. Marshall of Las Vegas, Nevada and A.J. Marshall of Robbinsville, New Jersey and a grandson, Luke Andrew Lipps of Muncie, Indiana.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio, with Pastor Lyle W. Lipps officiating.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 3 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Hayes Cemetery in Wayne, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Williamsfield United Methodist Church, PO Box 650, Williamsfield, OH 44093.

