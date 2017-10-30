Fugitive of the Week: Marshals looking for man with ‘lengthy criminal history’

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals are looking for a suspect, charged with burglary and a parole violation.

Miles Hogan, 53, is wanted by investigators in Mahoning County. A warrant was issued for his arrest on October 12.

According to U.S. Marshals, Hogan is a repeat offender with a lengthy criminal history and should be considered dangerous.

Hogan is described as a white man, approximately 6’2″ tall and 210 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Those with information should contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411)

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and reward money may be available.