Girard police investigating reported knife threat at junior high

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 14-year-old Girard Junior High School student is facing charges after several students reported hearing him make threats to stab people.

Police were called to investigate on Thursday after the student was sent to the principal’s office. The principal said several students reported hearing the boy say he was going to sneak a knife into school and stab people.

The boy admitted that he had been talking about a knife but said he was going to stab meat, not people, according to a police report. He told police that other students must have misheard him.

The boy’s parent was contacted, and police are investigating the incident.