Girard seeks to stop Lakeview’s winning streak

2017 Football Playoffs: Division 4 Region 13 Quarterfinal

Girard (9-1) at Lakeview (9-1) – Friday, November 3

Region 13 Field

#8 Salem (7-3) at #1 Steubenville (10-0)

#5 Mooney (6-4) at #4 Poland (8-2)

#6 Girard (9-1) at #3 Lakeview (9-1)

#7 Struthers (7-3) at #2 Perry (10-0)

The Bulldogs and the Indians have both posted 9-wins in a row this season. Lakeview lost their first game of the season to Howland (23-19) while Girard just lost their week ten outing against Liberty (41-28).

These two old-Trumbull Athletic Conference rivals have squared off ten times within the last seventeen years. Lakeview has been victorious in six of their last seven encounters with the Indians. Nine of their last thirteen matchups have been decided by 7-points or less.

Lakeview’s coach Tom Pavlansky is in his 19th season at the helm of Bulldog football. To finish the regular season, the Bulldogs’ offense has been balanced as they’ve been able to top the 130-yard passing mark and 120-yard rushing total in each of their final six contests. Quarterback Zach Rogers has completed 60.9% of his passes (106-174) while throwing for 1755 yards and 16 touchdowns. Tony Crish has rushed for 525 yards (5.5 avg) and caught 17 passes for 202 stripes this year. Evan Adair has rushed for 317 while tallying 351 yards receiving. Drew Munno’s caught 29 tosses for 388 yards.

In his fourth season at Girard, Pat Pearson has seen his team advance to week eleven on two different occasions. This season, Girard has surpassed 525 yards of total offense in each game. Junior Mark Waid is 255 passing yards shy of 3,000 (2745). He’s completed 62.0% of his 250 tosses (155 completions). Waid has thrown 31 touchdowns compared to just 3 interceptions. Waid also leads the team in rushing with 1022 yards (8.8 avg) and 17 scores via the ground. Sophomore A.J. Clardy has averaged 10.9 yards per carry (68 attempts, 739 yards) and has 12 rushing touchdowns. Michael Belcik continues to impress with his numbers as he’s caught 56 passes for 1128 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Last Five Meetings

Oct. 3, 2014 – Girard, 14-7

Sept. 27, 2013 – Lakeview, 42-35

Sept. 21, 2012 – Lakeview, 17-12

Oct. 19, 2007 – Lakeview, 24-20

Oct. 20, 2006 – Lakeview, 10-7

Post-Season History

Girard Indians

Appearances: 8

Playoff Record: 7-7

Regional Championship: None

State Finalist: None

State Championship: None

Lakeview Bulldogs

Appearances: 9

Playoff Record: 5-8

Regional Championship: None

State Finalist: None

State Championship: None

2017 Results

Girard

Liberty 41 Indians 28

Indians 55 LaBrae 21

Indians 66 Newton Falls 6

Indians 56 Brookfield 7

Indians 45 Campbell Memorial 0

Indians 51 Jefferson 0

Indians 54 Champion 0

Indians 42 Warren JFK 7

Indians 39 Hubbard 28

Indians 47 Niles 24

Lakeview

Bulldogs 28 Struthers 8

Bulldogs 38 Champion 0

Bulldogs 35 Poland 30

Bulldogs 43 Edgewood 7

Bulldogs 31 Jefferson 0

Bulldogs 41 Niles 16

Bulldogs 7 Hubbard 6

Bulldogs 34 LaBrae 6

Bulldogs 30 Liberty 20

Howland 23 Bulldogs 19

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Girard, 48.3; Lakeview, 30.6

Scoring Defense: Lakeview, 11.6; Girard, 13.4

Total Offense: Girard, 582.2; Lakeview, 318.9