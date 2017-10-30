Gust T. Papadakis Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Gust T. Papadakis, 93, passed away Monday, October 30, 2017 at Heritage Manor peacefully after a two-year courageous fight.

Gust was very social and lived life to its fullest and will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his kindness, generosity and big heart.

He was born February 22, 1924, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Thomas and Stamatia (Katos) Papadakis.

He graduated from Warren G. Harding High School.

Upon graduation, Gust enlisted in The United States Army. He served with honor during World War II and landed on the beach in Normandy on D Day arriving in the fifth wave. Upon receiving his Honorable Discharge, Gust returned home and began his career.

He earned a Real Estate Certificate and a Small Business Degree. Gust was the owner of the Double G Market and then pursued a long career as a meat salesman for John Morrell Packing Company. He also was a butcher throughout his long life.

Gust was an active member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church where he was Past President of the Church Council, a founder of the St. Demetrios Festival, Past President of the AHEPA Zeus #88 and was AHEPAN of the Year numerous times. He was also a past member of the Yasou Club, a member of the Senior Citizens Club of the Church and a proud member of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite of Free Masonry 32nd Mason of the United Supreme Council. Gust volunteered for many political fundraisers and for all functions at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. He was active in the Democratic Party and coached youth basketball and softball. Gust pitched for the church fast pitch softball team well into his 40’s and pitched many no hitters.

Gust had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed spending time with his family and playing cards and cooking with his friends. He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and he loved to watch boxing. He loved dancing, most especially Greek dancing and the jitterbug.

His wife, the former Mary A. Axiotis whom he married June 27, 1954 passed away October 29, 1997.

Gust leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories, his four daughters, Cindy (Gus) Aivazis of Howland, Vivian (Greg) Lerakis of Warren, Kay (Danny) Aulizia of Warren and Tammy (John) Church of Howland; four grandchildren, Erika Aulizia, Mariah Aivazis, Jimmy Dean Lerakis and Tyler Church and two sisters, Anne Niarhos of Solon and Evelyn Condoleon of Fort Myers, Florida.

Besides his parents and wife, Gust was preceded in death by a grandson, John Christopher Aivazis; a brother, Mike Papadakis and a sister, Sophie Kassos.

Family and friends may call Thursday, November 2, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a 5:30 p.m. Trisagion Service and Friday, November 3 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Funeral Service will be held Friday, November 3 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery with Military Honors.

On behalf of Gust’s family, they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation and thanks to his wonderful caregiver’s Janie Heckaman, Cathy Granatta, Debbie Blandon, Shaquala Stanford and Ed Dikun for all their love and compassion that was shown to Gust and to all of them throughout the years and this most difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gust’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, New Church Building Fund, 429 High Street, Warren, Ohio 44481.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Papadakis family.

