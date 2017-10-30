How do first responders cope with tragedy?

A program called Critical Incident Stress Management aims to help police and firefighters deal with difficult situations

Girard Police Officer Justin Leo

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The last couple of weeks have been understandably rough for many of the people who keep the rest of us safe.

So where do police officers, firefighters and even people working at local emergency rooms turn when they need help coping?

The program is called “Critical Incident Stress Management,” or CISM.

It teams first responders with medical personnel from Mercy Health and local mental health specialists. They go through the program when the situations they encounter become too much to handle on their own.

Austintown Firefighter Mike Smith said he finds it helpful to talk with like-minded individuals.

“It’s better to talk to somebody who knows what you’ve been through,” he said. “Firefighters taking with a firefighter, police talking with police, EMS talking with EMS. Because they know; they’ve been through what you’ve been through, so they can share things that the general public might be intimidated by or not know how to deal with.”

After the deaths of Youngstown Battalion Chief Ron Russo and Girard Police Officer Justin Leo, WKBN spoke with local firefighters who have gone through the program. We asked about their own experiences and how it was able to help them.

