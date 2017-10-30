Isabella M. Rea Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Isabelle M. Rea of Hermitage passed away at 1:35 p.m. Monday, October 30, 2017, following a brief illness in John XXIII Home, Hermitage, surrounded by her family. She was 94.

Mrs. Rea was born May 26, 1923, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Henry and Nannie (Mackerel) McLaughlin.

She was a 1941 graduate of Aspinwall (Pennsylvania) High School and later received her associate degree in Arts and Science at Penn State Shenango Campus.

Isabelle dedicated her life to her family, community and the Lord. She was a very active charter member at the Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex and was past president of the Alter Rosary Society. MSGR. Salvatore Mitchell and the Bishop of the Erie Diocese appointed Isabelle and two other ladies to start Pro-Life of Mercer County.

She also took pride in being a charter member with her husband on the Kennedy Christian Athletic Booster Club.

Isabelle enjoyed farm life, especially the animals; going golfing and her beloved Pittsburgh Pirates.

Her husband and high school sweetheart, Richard Rea, whom she married on November 13, 1948, in St. Scholastica Church, Aspinwall, passed away on June 26, 2010.

Surviving are a daughter, Mary Lou Hensley and her husband, Russell, West Middlesex; four sons, Rick Rea and his wife, Dr. Melissa Rea, St. Louis, Missouri; Bob Rea and his wife, Lori, New Wilmington; John Rea and his wife, Kathie, Fairview, Pennsylvania and Ron Rea and his wife, Suzanne, Hagerstown, Maryland; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Isabelle was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Mary Catherine Gallagher and Margaret Bullen and two brothers, Harry and John McLaughlin.

Isabelle’s family would like to send a special thanks to Nicole, Patti, Mindy and St. Paul’s Without Walls and all the staff at John XXIII Home and Sharon Regional Health System Hospice Care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service, 11:30 a.m., Thursday, November 2 in Church of the Good Shepherd, 3613 Sharon Road, West Middlesex, Pennsylvania 16159.

Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, November 3 in the Church, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

