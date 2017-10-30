Jury to begin deliberations in Howland capital murder case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The jury is expected to begin deliberations Monday in the capital murder case against Nasser Hamad.

Closing arguments were made Monday in the case against Nasser Hamad.

Hamad is accused of shooting five people outside of his Howland home in February, killing Joshua Williams and Joshua Haber and injuring three others, including his girlfriend’s son, Bryce Hendrickson.

Hamad has maintained that he has been harassed by his girlfriend’s husband and family. He said he was protecting himself and his girlfriend when a group showed up at his home and attacked him.

Prosecutors say, however, that Hamad coaxed the group to come to his house. After shooting at the group, prosecutors said Hamad went inside to reload his gun and went back outside, continuing to shoot at them.

