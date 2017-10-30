Local investigators looking modeling agency’s Instagram page

The Mahoning County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating Buckeye Modeling

Local schools are taking action after finding out that a social media account might be preying on their students. That account on Instagram is called Buckeye Modeling. 

Canfield Police gave the school district a heads up about Buckeye Modeling on Friday. A parent called the Canfield school resource officer with concerns about the account.

Canfield Police Officer Steve Garstka said there have been students that have interacted with the person running the page.

“None of them filed a report yet, but we have received information that other students have been contacted,” he said.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating Buckeye Modeling, with the assistance of the Canfield Police Department.

WKBN did reach out to Buckeye Modeling through its Instagram page, but we haven’t heard back from anyone there yet.

