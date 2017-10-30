Longtime Austintown board member gets special dedication

The Board of Education meeting room is now known as the Dr. Ritchie Legacy Room

By Published: Updated:
A longtime Austintown Board of Education member got a special recognition Monday from the school district.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A longtime Austintown Board of Education member got a special recognition Monday from the school district.

The Board of Education meeting room is now known as the Dr. Ritchie Legacy Room. It’s in honor of Dr. David Ritchie, who has served as a board member for 50 years.

He has served since 1967 and has the record in Ohio as the longest serving board member.

Dr. Ritchie believes his long tenure has helped the district over the years.

“I hope it’s helped us have some stability,” he said. “Serving these years and with past experiences, it helped me as we went along. That was great.”

During Dr. Ritchie’s tenure, there have been four new school buildings, including Fitch High in 1968. He has also worked with nine different superintendents.

Besides having the room named after him, Dr. Ritchie was also given a special chair for board meetings.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s