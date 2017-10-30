Making transition to college easier for veterans

The Ohio Department of Veterans Services held a discussion at Youngstown State on Monday

By Published: Updated:
youngstown state university generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Transitioning into college can be tough for any student, especially if they’re a veteran. On Monday, veterans at Youngstown State shared their experiences in the hope of helping others like them.

The Ohio Department of Veterans Services and the Ohio Department of Higher Education hosted the discussion.

Chip Tansill, the director of Veterans Services, said it’s an effort to get feedback from vets so they can guide other students in the future.

Ryan Portela, a senior at YSU, said having a Veterans Resource Center made all the difference for him.

“Just being able to have that opportunity to be with like-minded individuals and not feel like you’re being ostracized or alienated because of your service, or your sense of humor, or the moments that you have. You’re around people who understand you, who care about you, and it just makes college a whole lot easier.”

Tansill said he’s visited over 15 schools in the last year and a half.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s