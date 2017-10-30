Man sentenced for role in Poland Burger King robbery

Jonathon Daviduk was sentenced to four years in prison

By Published:
One of the suspects in the Poland Burger King robbery on Sunday went before a judge on Wednesday morning. Jonathon Daviduk is one of four people arrested in the case.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Another man convicted for his part of a robbery at the Burger King in Poland was sentenced on Monday.

Jonathon Daviduk was sentenced to four years in prison on aggravated robbery and kidnapping charges.

He was one of four people accused of tying up Burger King employees and then robbing them in April. The store was closing when the robbery happened, and there were no customers inside.

His co-defendant, Angelle Schneider, will be sentenced at 11 a.m. Monday. She worked at the Burger King and left the drive-thru window open so Daviduk, her boyfriend Dominic DePaul and Jeremy Britton could sneak inside, according to investigators.

Britton faces charges in juvenile court for his alleged role in the robbery as well as for escaping from the Juvenile Justice Center in April.

DePaul was already sentenced to four years.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s