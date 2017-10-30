Man sentenced for role in Poland Burger King robbery

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Another man convicted for his part of a robbery at the Burger King in Poland was sentenced on Monday.

Jonathon Daviduk was sentenced to four years in prison on aggravated robbery and kidnapping charges.

He was one of four people accused of tying up Burger King employees and then robbing them in April. The store was closing when the robbery happened, and there were no customers inside.

His co-defendant, Angelle Schneider, will be sentenced at 11 a.m. Monday. She worked at the Burger King and left the drive-thru window open so Daviduk, her boyfriend Dominic DePaul and Jeremy Britton could sneak inside, according to investigators.

Britton faces charges in juvenile court for his alleged role in the robbery as well as for escaping from the Juvenile Justice Center in April.

DePaul was already sentenced to four years.