Mercy Health holding open interviews with registered nurses

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health is holding open interviews for registered nurses on Wednesdays in November.

Interviews will be conducted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. November 1, 8, 15 and 29 for registered nurses. The interviews will be at Mercy Health Boardman’s Cedar Room, located at 8401 Market Street.

Mercy Health is looking for experienced labor and delivery nurses. Only registered nurses will be interviewed.

The Bachelor of Science in Nursing requirement is waived for any RNs with at least five years of labor and delivery experience hired by December 31. A $5,000 sign-on bonus is available.

Those being interviewed should bring a resume and be prepared for an on-site interview. To be considered for an interview, apply to the job of interest at www.mercy.com/careers.

For more information, call 330-884-7018.