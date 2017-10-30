Nearly 500 vehicles pass through Boardman OVI checkpoint

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Results have been released from a sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrol Saturday night in Boardman.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force and Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted the checkpoint at Market and Hillman streets.

A total of 496 vehicles passed through, seven of which were directed to a diversion area for further investigation.

Officers arrested two people for OVI.

In addition, the checkpoint and saturation patrol also resulted in:

4 summonses for driving under suspension

4 citations for adult restraint

2 citations for child restraint

3 summonses for drug abuse

2 summonses for drug paraphernalia

1 summons for open container

1 citation for turn signal

1 citation for traffic control device