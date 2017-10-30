Nearly 500 vehicles pass through Boardman OVI checkpoint

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force and Highway Patrol conducted the checkpoint at Market and Hillman streets in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Results have been released from a sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrol Saturday night in Boardman.

A total of 496 vehicles passed through, seven of which were directed to a diversion area for further investigation.

Officers arrested two people for OVI.

In addition, the checkpoint and saturation patrol also resulted in:

  • 4 summonses for driving under suspension
  • 4 citations for adult restraint
  • 2 citations for child restraint
  • 3 summonses for drug abuse
  • 2 summonses for drug paraphernalia
  • 1 summons for open container
  • 1 citation for turn signal
  • 1 citation for traffic control device

