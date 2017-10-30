ODOT says driver patience key to safety this winter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation says it’s not too early to start thinking about winter driving.

The department says all snow plows in the state are going through 150-point inspections to make sure they’re ready for winter.

Inspectors look at issues like salt spinners and plows to make sure they’re working properly.

ODOT has 26,000 tons of road salt stocked up for this winter. Last winter, the plows used 15,955 tons of salt.

The department says the key to safety is driver patience, however.

“You need to remind yourself how to drive in the snowy conditions, so first snow of the year, please slow down. Other than that, give our plow drivers room to work,” said ODOT spokesman Brent Kovacs.

Kovacs said last winter, drivers crashed into 35 plow trucks around the state. They were either following plows too closely or tried to pass without enough room.

Plow drivers in Mahoning County cover more than 630 road miles.

To check road conditions in real time this winter, go to OHGO.com or download ODOT’s app on your Smartphone.