ODOT to replace two culverts in Mahoning County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation has proposed the replacement of two culverts in the Valley.

The first is along State Route 45 in Jackson Township between Palmyra Road and Kirk Road. The second is along SR 165 between Green Beaver Road and Cook Road in Beaver Township.

The $500,000 project is scheduled to begin construction in the spring of 2018.

During project construction, SR 45 will be closed for a maximum of 21 consecutive days to construct the new culvert. The official detour route for this closure will utilize U.S. Route (USR) 224, SR 46, SR 169 and USR 422.

SR 165 will be closed for a maximum of 28 consecutive days to construct the new culvert between Green Beaver Road and Cook Road. The official detour route for this closure will utilize USR 62, SR 446 and SR 46.

All construction, lane restriction, bridge closure and detour information will be posted along SR 45 and SR 165 and on the ODOT District 4 webpage.