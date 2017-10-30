Ohio troopers find $138K in marijuana during traffic stop on I-80

According to Highway Patrol, a 2013 Cadillac with California registration was pulled Friday morning on Interstate 80 in Erie County

WCMH Staff Published: Updated:
Marijuana found during traffic stop in Erie County

ERIE CO., Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol said its troopers found 58 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Erie County.

According to Highway Patrol, a 2013 Cadillac with California registration was pulled over for following too closely late Friday morning on Interstate 80.

A U.S. Border Patrol drug-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle.

When troopers searched the car, they found about $138,000 of marijuana.

Troopers arrested 26-year-old James P. Turner and 24-year-old Pedro J. Nunez, both of Bakersfield, California. They are charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana.

Pedro Nunez
James Turner

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s