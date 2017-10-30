Ohio troopers find $138K in marijuana during traffic stop on I-80

ERIE CO., Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol said its troopers found 58 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Erie County.

According to Highway Patrol, a 2013 Cadillac with California registration was pulled over for following too closely late Friday morning on Interstate 80.

A U.S. Border Patrol drug-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle.

When troopers searched the car, they found about $138,000 of marijuana.

Troopers arrested 26-year-old James P. Turner and 24-year-old Pedro J. Nunez, both of Bakersfield, California. They are charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana.