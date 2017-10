AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Austintown are investigating a shooting at the Walmart on Mahoning Avenue.

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. Monday.

Police say the store is secured, and they have towed a vehicle away from the scene.

Police confirmed the shooting but would not disclose any details at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News at Noon for updates.