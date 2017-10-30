Police: Man dressed as Santa Claus opens fire at Texas party

The shooting at the Halloween party left four people hurt

Raven Ambers, CNN Newsource Published: Updated:
It was a horrifying scene at a Halloween party in Texas early Sunday morning when a man dressed as Santa Claus opened fire.

AUSTIN, Texas (CNN) – It was a horrifying scene at a Halloween party in Texas early Sunday morning when a man dressed as Santa Claus opened fire.

The shooting left four people hurt, and one witness said the man who pulled the trigger was an invited guest.

It happened early Sunday morning at a Halloween house party around 6 a.m.

Tim Kaupas, a neighbor who has lived on the block for about 12 years, was one of the several people at that house party.

He said the woman who threw the party — a close friend — was one of the victims.

“It was a good party. She always has good parties.There’s never anybody aggressive that comes over,” he said. “Like I said, she was a victim of gun violence. It was very unnecessary.”

Kaupas said he spoke with the shooter earlier that night and had no idea something like this might happen.

“He’s always been very cordial to us. He’s always been very stable to us,” he said. “I don’t want to be like that person who says I never saw it coming, but you know, like I said, he never showed any signs to me,”

He said, luckily for him, he left hours before the shooting started.

Another neighbor said he heard yelling before gunshots rang out.

“I heard like a loud belligerent male voice. It sounded like he was kind of angry and talking a little bit of smack,” he said.

The neighbor said he nearly got involved in the fight.

“I was hoping that, like, he didn’t do anything in my yard,” he said. “I was maybe thinking that I would have to come out.”

Police say when they got there, they found the shooter still dressed as Santa Claus at another location just down the block from where the shooting happened.

Two of the victims suffered critical, life-threatening injuries. A third person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and a fourth was treated at the scene.

Police have not said what charges the shooter will face.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s