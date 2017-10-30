Police: Man dressed as Santa Claus opens fire at Texas party

AUSTIN, Texas (CNN) – It was a horrifying scene at a Halloween party in Texas early Sunday morning when a man dressed as Santa Claus opened fire.

The shooting left four people hurt, and one witness said the man who pulled the trigger was an invited guest.

It happened early Sunday morning at a Halloween house party around 6 a.m.

Tim Kaupas, a neighbor who has lived on the block for about 12 years, was one of the several people at that house party.

He said the woman who threw the party — a close friend — was one of the victims.

“It was a good party. She always has good parties.There’s never anybody aggressive that comes over,” he said. “Like I said, she was a victim of gun violence. It was very unnecessary.”

Kaupas said he spoke with the shooter earlier that night and had no idea something like this might happen.

“He’s always been very cordial to us. He’s always been very stable to us,” he said. “I don’t want to be like that person who says I never saw it coming, but you know, like I said, he never showed any signs to me,”

He said, luckily for him, he left hours before the shooting started.

Another neighbor said he heard yelling before gunshots rang out.

“I heard like a loud belligerent male voice. It sounded like he was kind of angry and talking a little bit of smack,” he said.

The neighbor said he nearly got involved in the fight.

“I was hoping that, like, he didn’t do anything in my yard,” he said. “I was maybe thinking that I would have to come out.”

Police say when they got there, they found the shooter still dressed as Santa Claus at another location just down the block from where the shooting happened.

Two of the victims suffered critical, life-threatening injuries. A third person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and a fourth was treated at the scene.

Police have not said what charges the shooter will face.