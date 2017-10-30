Police union leaders warn fundraising calls are not from them

Union leaders in the Youngstown area say there are no fundraising efforts underway right now

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Law enforcement wants everyone to know that calls for donations to the police union are not legitimate.

Viewers have been saying they’re getting calls from people trying to collect money on behalf of what’s described as “the Fraternal Order of Police.”

Union leaders in the area say there are no fundraising efforts underway right now, either locally or statewide.

Leaders say if you receive a call like this, you should be leery and avoid giving out personal information, especially credit card numbers.

