Spacey apologizes after actor accuses him of past harassment

The alleged assault happened when the actor was 14 years old

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Actor Kevin Spacey says he is “beyond horrified” by allegations that he made sexual advances on a teen boy in 1986.

Spacey posted on Twitter that he doesn’t remember the encounter but apologizes for the behavior.

Actor Anthony Rapp tells BuzzFeed he was 14 when he attended a party at Spacey’s apartment. He says an inebriated Spacey placed him on a bed and climbed on top of him but he was able to leave before the encounter could go further.

Rapp – now 46 – says he came forward after allegations against Harvey Weinstein were publicized.

On Twitter, the now 58-year-old Spacey said for the first time publicly that he is gay adding that he wants to deal with this honestly. Spacey said “that starts with examining my own behavior.”

