Standoff in Youngstown leads to arrest, 4 people freed

Ricky Carter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing domestic violence and kidnapping charges after holding four people, including two children inside a house and refusing to come out.

The incident started about 8 p.m. Sunday when officers were called to Thornton Avenue on a domestic violence call.

When officers arrived, they say Ricky Carter was holding two adults and children inside the house.

Carter surrendered shortly after SWAT officers arrived.

Police at the scene didn’t indicate if a weapon was used to threaten the people in the house. More information will be released later Monday.

