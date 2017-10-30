Storm Team 27: Cool and dry Tuesday

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast autumn fall sun

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Temperatures will cool into the low 30’s by early morning with showers tapering off.  Better weather Tuesday.

Halloween Day will bring more sunshine with temperatures pushing into the low 40’s.  It will be breezy at times. Dry weather expected into Tuesday evening.

The next chance for rain or snow showers will be Wednesday.

Forecast

Tuesday: Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 43

Tuesday night:  Increasing clouds.
Low:  30

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers developing. (60%)
High: 46

Thursday: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 62   Low: 47

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 57   Low: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 51   Low: 39

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small risk for showers early. (20%)
High: 59   Low: 45

Monday: Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 62   Low: 53

Tuesday:  Chance for rain or snow showers.  (40%)
High:  43  Low:  43

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s