Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cool

The chance for a few isolated showers will stay in the forecast to start the week. The best chance for seeing a shower will be in the snowbelt. Temperatures will climb to the upper 40s.

The Valley will dry out into the day on Tuesday for Halloween. Rain chances and warmer temperatures return into the second half of the week.

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. Isolated flurries early. Breezy. (20%)

High: 48

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. Isolated flurries late. Breezy. (20%)

Low: 34

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy.

High: 46

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Evening showers. (60% PM)

High: 49 Low: 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 58 Low: 43

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 56 Low: 47

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 54 Low: 40

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 56 Low: 39

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 65 Low: 45