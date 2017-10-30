Storm Team 27: Showers tapering off overnight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Temperatures will cool into the low 30’s by early morning with showers tapering off. Better weather Tuesday.

Halloween Day will bring more sunshine with temperatures pushing into the low 40’s. It will be breezy at times. Dry weather expected into Tuesday evening.

The next chance for rain or snow showers will be Wednesday.

Forecast

Tonight: Showers tapering off. Chance for a snowflake or ice pellet. Breezy.

Low: 32

Tuesday: Partly or mostly sunny.

High: 43

Tuesday night: Increasing clouds.

Low: 30

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers developing. (60%)

High: 46

Thursday: Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 62 Low: 47

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 57 Low: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 51 Low: 39

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small risk for showers early. (20%)

High: 59 Low: 45

Monday: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 62 Low: 53

Tuesday: Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 43 Low: 43